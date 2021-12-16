Liberia: Equip Leadership-Liberia Trains 100 Youth Leaders On Integrity and Volunteerism

Monrovia — In commemoration of the International Volunteers Day (IVD) 2021, EQUIP Leadership - Liberia Project led by its Country Coordinator Benedict Tokpa Danuweli, has successfully concluded a week long Transformational Leadership Development session for more than one hundred youth leaders (volunteers) selected from across five of Liberia's fifteen Counties which included Grand Bassa, Lofa, Nimba, Margibi, and Montserrado.

The International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development is a global observance mandate by the United Nations General Assembly and enacted on 5th December 1985 which is observed all over the world on 5th December of each year.

The International Volunteers Day (IVD) offers an opportunity for volunteer-involving organizations and individual volunteers to promote volunteerism, encourage the public sector to support volunteer efforts and recognize volunteer contributions to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at all levels of human existence.

In an effort to fully commemorate the Day, EQUIP Leadership Liberia - Project in collaboration with its partners to include, Liberia Unites, Liberia Red Cross, Carter Center, Liberia-YMCA, University of Liberia Volunteers and Volunteer Hub-Liberia among others organized weeklong activities of skills, knowledge and experience sharing under the theme: "Equipping Young Leaders to Volunteer Now for Our Common Future" held at theGethsemane Retreat Center in Upper Cardwell, Louisiana, Montserrado County from 6th-10th December, 2021.

The participants, who were also trained as "Beyond Success Facilitators", shared their stories and pledged their commitments to organizing roundtable discussions on issues affecting the social and economic growth of young people in their respective Counties.

Making his debut presentation at the event, since he joined the EQUIP Leadership - Liberia team as a Change Agent, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia Maj/Gen. Prince Charles Johnson, III led the conversation on "Engendering the value of Integrity in youth volunteering", charging the youth leaders to always exhibit high degree of integrity and honesty in all of their undertakings, as they prepare themselves for future leadership.

Maj/Gen. Prince C. Johnson, III also admonished Liberian youths to fully get involved with volunteerism, which he said is the hallmark to successful leadership, adding that "integrity and volunteerism have been an age-old challenge in both the private and public sectors of the Country, and you as emerging leaders of the Country must work very hard to address the situation".

Also motivating the youth leaders, EQUIP-leadership Project, Liberia Coordinator Benedict Tokpa Danuweli said the over hundred youth leaders were selected from across five of Liberia's fifteen Counties to include Grand Bassa, Lofa, Nimba, Margibi, and Montserrado.

"The plan is to replicate this, across the nation. We're opened to working with likeminded institutions, to ensure that youth leaders from the other ten counties form part of future trainings. These are the future, of our country. They are the ones that can change the narratives, and inspire positive change in their communities with our support", Mr. Danuweli lamented.

Mr. Danuweli also expressed optimism that the young people who benefited from the weeklong Transformational Leadership Training will put into practice the knowledge and skills acquired and also serve as EQUIP-Liberia's volunteers or "Beyond Success Facilitators" in their respective counties.

The Weeklong EQUIP-Leadership Project youth training initiative was led by well-trained facilitators in Transformational Leadership Development to include: Lecturer of the State-Run University of Liberia and lead facilitator Mr. Lamie A. Sallay, who spoke on "Building Positive Relationship/network in Youth Volunteerism", Mr. Ambolia N. Sirleaf also made presentation on the need for young people to prioritize "Personal Growth" in volunteerism as a way of enhancing the quality of volunteerism, and Mr. Sartu W. Doe made a presentation on, "A Positive Attitude Strengthens Youth Volunteerism and Secures a Common Future."

Meanwhile participants and beneficiaries of this year's International Day of Volunteers speaking at the climax of the occasion appreciated EQUIP Leadership-Liberia project and other partners, for organizing such impactful and behavioral change initiative, promising to positively impact their communities upon their return to their counties.

EQUIP-Leadership Liberia, is a subsidiary of EQUIP Leadership (global), one of the non-profit organizations founded by renowned American leadership coach and New York's time best seller Dr. John C. Maxwell, with a mandate to equip leaders around the world to lead positive change in their different spaces of influence.

EQUIP Leadership - Liberia Project has trained and certificated over five thousand Liberian leaders, across different sector, using its Beyond Success Program in the year 2021.