South Africa: Covid-19 in South Africa - It's Time to Ditch Quarantining and Contact Tracing

15 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shabir Madhi, Jeremy Nel Francois Venter

Whether or not quarantines are effective depends in large part on the particular characteristics of the organism, its transmission dynamics and the disease itself. For some diseases, quarantining really can help contain an epidemic, whereas for others, no matter how good your quarantining is, you barely hamper the pathogen's spread at all.

When a new epidemic rears its head, one thing that public health officials sometimes try to do is to impose a quarantine. Quarantining is when individuals who have been exposed to an infection, but who aren't yet sick, are kept apart from the rest of the population, so that if they are incubating the disease, you can catch it early and limit its spread to others.

This is distinct from "isolation", which is when an infected individual is separated from non-infected people. Quarantines are for healthy contacts of a case; isolation is for the case itself.

Quarantines date back to at least the 14th century, where ships arriving at Mediterranean ports from plague-ridden areas were required to anchor offshore for a period of 30-40 days to ensure that no one aboard was incubating the infection. The word quarantine actually comes from the Italian for "40 days": quaranta giorni....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X