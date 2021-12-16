South Africa: Covid-19 in South Africa - It's Time to Ditch Quarantining and Contact Tracing

analysis

Whether or not quarantines are effective depends in large part on the particular characteristics of the organism, its transmission dynamics and the disease itself. For some diseases, quarantining really can help contain an epidemic, whereas for others, no matter how good your quarantining is, you barely hamper the pathogen's spread at all.

When a new epidemic rears its head, one thing that public health officials sometimes try to do is to impose a quarantine. Quarantining is when individuals who have been exposed to an infection, but who aren't yet sick, are kept apart from the rest of the population, so that if they are incubating the disease, you can catch it early and limit its spread to others.

This is distinct from "isolation", which is when an infected individual is separated from non-infected people. Quarantines are for healthy contacts of a case; isolation is for the case itself.

Quarantines date back to at least the 14th century, where ships arriving at Mediterranean ports from plague-ridden areas were required to anchor offshore for a period of 30-40 days to ensure that no one aboard was incubating the infection. The word quarantine actually comes from the Italian for "40 days": quaranta giorni....