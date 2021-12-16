Nigeria: No, Nestlé Not Recruiting Graduate Trainees for East and Southern Africa

analysis

A link posted to Facebook in Nigeria claims the multinational food and beverage company Nestlé is recruiting graduates.

The caption to the link starts: "Nestlé Graduate Trainee Programme 2022 - The 2022 Nestlé Graduate Programme is now open for applications and the company is looking for the next potential young talent to join their East and Southern Africa team. Nestle is committed to providing opportunities for students who are looking to kick-start their careers."

Nestlé's products include baby food, bottled water, cereals, coffee and tea. But are they looking for graduate applications for 2022? We checked.

Misleading, not vacancy for 2022

The link in the Facebook post leads to a website which gives more details of the recruitment and another link to where those interested are meant to submit applications.

This link leads to Nestlé career website but to a page with the message: "This position is not currently accepting applications."

Africa Check searched theNestlé career website but found no recent graduate trainee openings.

The Facebook post is misleading, leading to an old vacancy that is no longer open to applications, and is in no way connected to the company. This may be an example of engagement bait, trying to lure visitors to the website to earn advertising revenue.

For more tips on how to avoid job scams on Facebook, read our guide here.