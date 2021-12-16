South Africa: A Helpline for Women Living in Rural Areas Could Assist Those Affected By Gender-Based Violence

analysis

Maverick Citizen spoke to women living in rural areas who say they are deeply concerned about the levels of gender-based violence, and that they feel ignored and unheard because they are so far removed from cities and towns.

The non-governmental organisation, Rural Women's Assembly, recently hosted a "feminist school" which they say was aimed at empowering women against a patriarchal and oppressive system, particularly under traditional leadership.

Dimpho Zantsi from Eastern Cape said, "My view on the issue is strong in the sense that most movements do not focus on the rural areas - they rather focus on developed or developing communities and the rural communities are left unattended.

"So we need to educate people in the rural areas since most of the untold and brutal stories come from those areas. The reason why there are more GBV cases in those areas is that there is a patriarchal society that tends to overlook these issues.

"So focusing on those areas and raising awareness is key, and also educating them about LGBTQ since it is still viewed as Satanism."

From the North West province, Baby Makgeledisa felt that "inequality has shown its ugly face for all South African women. Twenty-five years...