Liberia: Nimba County - Unknown Person Torches Arcelormittal's Rail

16 December 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Thomas Domah

Nimba County — Following a two-day youth conference in Gbarnga, Bong County bringing together affected communities from Nimba, Grand Bassa, and Bong counties, an unknown person early Wednesday, December 15, 2021, set ablaze the ArcelorMittal Liberia rail from Yekepa, Nimba County, impeding normal operational activities of the company.

The incident transpired at about 5 AM between Zolowee and Sehyikinpa before reaching the provincial capital, Sanniquellie.

The attacker use tires and other materials to set ablaze the rail which caused the mining company to halt transportation of ores yesterday.

Meanwhile, police in Sanniquellie, Nimba County have launched an investigation into the incident.

Several affected communities in Nimba County have expressed displeasure about a current US$800 Million Mineral Development Agreement signed with the Government of Liberia, pending ratification before the Legislature. The MDA seeks additional years for its operation but host County Nimba does not want the government to grant additional years, complaining of lack of development and social services in communities affected by the company operation.

Meanwhile, the Corporation Communication Manager of AML Winston Daryou, confirms yesterday's incident but says an investigation is being launched to gather facts after which Management will come up with an official statement.

