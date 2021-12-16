West Africa: NEC Chair Gets Top ECOWAS Election Post

National Elections Commission (NEC) Chairperson, Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah, was on Wednesday, December 15, unanimously elected as the First Vice President of ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions, (ECONEC), at the ongoing 7th Biennial General Assembly in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

The NEC-Liberia Chairperson was unanimously elected by Chairpersons of Elections Management Bodies in the West Africa Sub-region in Accra, Ghana.

Madam Browne Lansanah, who takes over from Burkina Faso, will serve as Frist Vice President of ECONEC for a two-year term.

Her election comes on the heels of conducting two major successive elections here-the much-trumpeted December 8, 2020, mid-term Senatorial election and the recently held by-elections in four counties. Both elections have proven to be credible erasing the questions of independence.

According to a dispatch from Accra, Madam Browne Lansanah's election to the First Vice President position in the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC), elevates Liberia and the NEC to the regional stage to influence policy formulation and implementation in promoting free, fair, and credible elections in West Africa.

As First Vice President of ECONEC, the NEC-Liberia Boss has the opportunity to influence the strengthening of public confidence in the electoral process, promotion of independent and impartial elections organizations and administrations and the development of professional elections officials with integrity within the sub-region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia West Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Madam Lansanah joins her colleagues on the ECONEC Steering Committee seeking to strengthen cooperation for the improvement of electoral laws and practices, sharing of experiences, information technology, and election rationalization, and pooling of resources to reduce the cost of conducting elections in the Region.

Other elected EBM's Chairpersons at the Accra Assembly include:

Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Benin, Guinea Bissau, Cape Verde, Gambia, Mali and Ghana.

According to the Accra dispatch, the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions, (ECONEC) was founded in February 2008 to promote free, fair, and credible elections.

ECONEC establishment was inspired by the 1991 ECOWAS Declaration of Political Principles of freedom, People's Rights, and democratization as a reaffirmation to compliment relevant provisions of the ECOWAS Protocol relating to the mechanism for conflict prevention, management resolution, peacekeeping, and security, as well as the supplementary protocol on diplomacy and freed governance.