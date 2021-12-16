Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire Discuss Cooperation in Fighting Corruption

16 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt and Côte d'Ivoire discussed Wednesday means of boosting cooperation in the field of combating corruption.

This came amid a meeting, grouped deputy head of the Administrative Control Authority for the affairs of the National Anti Corruption Academy Khaled Abdul Rahman and Minister of Governance, Capacity Building and Anti-Corruption in Côte d'Ivoire, on the sidelines of the 9th session of the Conference of State Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, hosted by Egypt in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el Sheikh on December 13-17.

The two sides discussed potential cooperation in raising awareness against corruption, sharing expertise, and training activities in this regard.

