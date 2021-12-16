Egypt: Cabinet Holds Its Weekly Meeting, Probes Several Files

The Cabinet held on Thursday its weekly meeting, led by Prime Minister Dr Moustafa Madbouli to discuss a number of political, economic and social files.

The meeting probed as well the latest developments of covid pandemic, the provision of vaccines and the vaccination of citizens against coronavirus.

The meeting took up several draft laws and important ministerial decisions, which aim at achieving progress, economic and social stability and encouraging investments on all fronts nationwide.

Participants also followed up different national projects in the country, including projects of presidential initiative "Decent Life" to upgrade villages and the countryside.

In addition, the ministers reviewed measures adopted as per directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi regarding social protection umbrella and files of upgrading different sectors of the State, including health, sports, education and transport, along with supporting low-income brackets and the provision of citizens' needs in general.

