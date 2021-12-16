Egypt: Cabinet Holds Its Weekly Meeting, Probes Several Files

16 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Cabinet held on Thursday its weekly meeting, led by Prime Minister Dr Moustafa Madbouli to discuss a number of political, economic and social files.

The meeting probed as well the latest developments of covid pandemic, the provision of vaccines and the vaccination of citizens against coronavirus.

The meeting took up several draft laws and important ministerial decisions, which aim at achieving progress, economic and social stability and encouraging investments on all fronts nationwide.

Participants also followed up different national projects in the country, including projects of presidential initiative "Decent Life" to upgrade villages and the countryside.

In addition, the ministers reviewed measures adopted as per directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi regarding social protection umbrella and files of upgrading different sectors of the State, including health, sports, education and transport, along with supporting low-income brackets and the provision of citizens' needs in general.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X