Egyptian, Saudi FMs to Hold Talks

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will hold a session of talks on Thursday with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, currently on a visit to Egypt.

Talks will tackle boosting distinguished relations between Egypt and the kingdom as well as other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two ministers will hold a joint press conference following their talks.

Meanwhile, Shoukry will meet tomorrow with director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi.

