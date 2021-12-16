South Africa: Assets of Fraud Convicted Ex-Eskom Employee Seized

15 December 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), together with the Hawks, has seized more than R11 million in assets belonging to fraud convicted Eskom financial controller, Mosia Moraka and Megra Transport owner, Victor Tshabalala.

According to regional National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, Moraka and Tshabalala were convicted of fraud in September for colluding to defraud Eskom through the creation of fictitious invoices for Tshabala's company - costing the State-owned power utility losses of at least R35 million.

Mjonondwane said assets belonging to the two were seized on Tuesday.

"The assets that were identified in the restraint order included immovable properties linked to the two accused, as well as 32 vehicles registered to Megra Transport... which were used in the business.

"A further three agricultural holdings in Springs, linked to Tshabalala, were found and are restrained. The AFU will proceed with an application to institute a confiscation enquiry aimed ultimately at the recovery of the stolen funds," Mjonondwana said.

She said the two had pleaded guilty to defrauding Eskom and are expected to appear in court in February for sentencing.

"The fraud was uncovered by Eskom's forensic investigators following a whistleblower's report about alleged corruption between Eskom employees and the service provider, Megra Transport.

"The investigations revealed that Moraka, whilst employed at Eskom... colluded with Tshabalala to create fictitious invoices for the payment of a [transport] route not covered by Eskom in terms of the [coal delivery] agreement between Eskom and Megra Transport," Mjonondwane said.

