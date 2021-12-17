Uganda: Google's Africa Investment Fund Makes First Investment in Uganda's Safeboda

Internet giant Google announced today that it has made the first investment from its Africa Investment Fund in Ugandan super app SafeBoda.

The undisclosed investment comes two months after Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced the tech giant's intentions to commit $1 billion over the next five years in "tech-led initiatives", which includes a $50 million Africa Investment Fund targeted at early- and growth-stage startups on the continent. He made this known at the Google for Africa event in October.