Uganda: Google's Africa Investment Fund Makes First Investment in Uganda's Safeboda

16 December 2021
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Tage Kene-Okafor

Internet giant Google announced today that it has made the first investment from its Africa Investment Fund in Ugandan super app SafeBoda.

The undisclosed investment comes two months after Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced the tech giant's intentions to commit $1 billion over the next five years in "tech-led initiatives", which includes a $50 million Africa Investment Fund targeted at early- and growth-stage startups on the continent. He made this known at the Google for Africa event in October.

Read the full story on TechCrunch.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 TechCrunch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X