Nigeria: AfDB Pays $24 Million to Increase Investment in West African Development Bank

The AfDB also approved a line of credit to support businesses in the West African Economic and Monetary Union, particularly in job-creating sectors.

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank has approved a line of credit of €70 million and an equity investment of $24 million, to be granted to the West African Development Bank.

The line of credit will support businesses in the West African Economic and Monetary Union, particularly in job-creating sectors such as agribusiness, renewable energy, health, and information and telecommunication, which were drastically affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The €70 million forms part of a €150 million facility, which will be co-financed by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (€60 million) and FINDEV (€20 million). The $24 million equity investment is part of a capital increase transaction, which will allow the African Development Bank to increase its shareholding from 0.55 per cent to 1 per cent, and therefore retain its seat on the Board of Directors of the West African Development Bank.

In addition, the African Development Bank will assist the West African Development Bank, through funding from the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi) to set up a technical assistance programme to mainstream gender aspects in its project review process and to promote women's entrepreneurship. The project should help to create or consolidate at least 5,900 jobs (including 2,000 for women).

The facility is strongly aligned with three of the Bank High 5 strategic priorities, namely Feed Africa, Industrialize Africa and Improve the quality of life of Africans.