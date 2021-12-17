Nigeria: Govt to Upgrade Yobe Power Transmission Substation - Minister

16 December 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The federal government has said it will soon upgrade the 330/132/33 kilovolts (kV) Yobe Power Transmission Substation and expand its capacity to make electricity more readily available.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this while on an inspection visit to the Yobe power transmission substation on Wednesday in Damaturu. The substation was commissioned in February 2019.

Aliyu, represented by the acting MD/CEO of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Engr. Sule Abdulaziz, said the recent demand for electricity in the area shows that the station does not have the capacity to supply power to Maiduguri, Borno State.

"So, the management has awarded contracts to put in place another 150 Million Volt-Amps (MVA) and 2/60 MVA in this station which will increase the capacity of the station," he said.

The minister added that at the end of the project which would begin soon, all other places in the area would have improved power supply.

Mr Aliyu commended the security agents for their tireless effort to secure the facility. He also enjoined the communities around the facility to take ownership and report any suspicious movement around the facility. [NAN]

