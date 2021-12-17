Nigeria: Buhari Met Nigeria At Crossroads of Socio-Economic Challenges in 2015 - Ngige

The Minister of labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has paid glowing tribute to the President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari on his 79th birthday, describing him as a hero, who met Nigeria at the crossroads of socio-economic challenges, and has already left footprints on the sands of time.

In a statement by his Media Office in Abuja , Senator Ngige described the President as a colossus, who upon crossing the the Rubicon in 2015, retrieved Nigeria from a threatening morass, and set her on a fruitful march of socio-economic and political recovery.

According to him, "At crossroads in 2015, Nigeria needed a statesman, an honest leader with an undistracted focus on national rebirth and the lot fell on President Muhammadu Buhari.

"Six years in saddle, despite teething challenges , worsened by COVID-19 pandemic which shut and brought the entire world on bended knees , Nigeria has trudged on, first through the Era of Change and now, the consolidation moment of the Next Level. Many projects met on ground have been completed, in some cases, expanded and new ones initiated.

" The incipient return to national food sufficiency, through the expanded horizon on agricultural production, and the arising job opportunities in the production value chains .

" The expansion of roads and railway infrastructures, illustrating the unambiguous commitment to national infrastructural rebirth, and summarized by the administration's five legacy projects viz, the 2nd Niger Bridge, now 80% completed, the Lagos-Ibadan-Ilorin-Kaduna road, East-West road, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road and the Mambilla Project and more!

"The improving legacy of credible elections exemplified in abundance by the President, in the recent off-season elections in Edo and Anambra is at the heart of national revival.

" I'm therefore optimistic that by the time the President completes his term in 2023 , Nigerians will look back with joy at the long standing commitment, steadf,astness and sacrifices of this President.

Ngige further lauded the President for remaining resolute defensedefence of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nigeria, through massive support to the military and the paramilitary forces.

He said, "I, therefore, join other Nigerians, members of his family, friends, well-wishers, and political associates in congratulating the President on his birthday anniversary while praying God to give him longer life in good health as he renders service to the nation."

Vanguard News Nigeria