Nigeria: Ventures Platform Announces First Close of Its $40m Pan-African Fund

16 December 2021
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Tage Kene-Okafor

Activity around African venture capital firms raising funds continues to increase as we head towards the end of the year. In the latest development, Abuja- and Lagos-based Ventures Platform is today announcing the first close of its $40 million pan-African fund.

The fund, founded by one of Nigeria's most active early-stage investors, Kola Aina, has made 69 investments since 2016. Ventures Platform's news is also coming a day after another pan-African VC firm 4DX Ventures secured the final close of its $60 million fund.

Read the full story on TechCrunch.

