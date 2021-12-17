Nigeria: Ventures Platform Announces First Close of Its $40m Pan-African Fund

Activity around African venture capital firms raising funds continues to increase as we head towards the end of the year. In the latest development, Abuja- and Lagos-based Ventures Platform is today announcing the first close of its $40 million pan-African fund.

The fund, founded by one of Nigeria's most active early-stage investors, Kola Aina, has made 69 investments since 2016. Ventures Platform's news is also coming a day after another pan-African VC firm 4DX Ventures secured the final close of its $60 million fund.