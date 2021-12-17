Nigeria: Sinach, Onyeka Onwenu, Todd Dulaney, Others Thrill Lagos Fans At Christmas Concert

Award-winning Nigerian Gospel Singer and songwriter, Osinachi Egbu, popularly known as Sinach, who was the headline act, was joined by her friends on stage.

Nigerian gospel music fans were thrilled to have an unforgettable experience at the

"Sinach and Friends" Christmas concert which was held at The Monarch, Lekki, Lagos on Sunday.

They include award-winning gospel artistes from various parts of the world such as Todd Dulaney (USA), Adlan Cruz (Puerto Rico), Da'dra Great house (USA), Onyeka Onwenu, Ayo Vincent (Lagos) and the phenomenal Gosgem Choir.

Guests and fans alike were enthralled by epic performances from various gospel music choirs at the concert ranging from Christmas carol renditions to classic gospel songs.

The concert saw fans trooped into the venue in their numbers, to savour the moments with family and friends, enjoying good music like never before in a live gospel concert.

Sinach also performed some of her yet-to-be-released songs like 'Jesus is King' alongside the Gosgem choir.

