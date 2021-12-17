Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga Testifies in Camera

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday testified against his estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa, in the matter she allegedly lied that he had consented to the solemnisation of their wedding.

He gave his testimony in camera before Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube after the State successfully applied that VP Chiwenga gives his evidence in a closed court.

Mubaiwa is charged with violating the Marriages Act.

On Wednesday, the State applied to have the public barred from attending Mubaiwa's trial when VP Chiwenga gives his testimony.

Mr Tafara Chirambira, appearing for the State along with Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa and Mrs Tendai Shonhai, in their application, said they wanted to protect the Office of the Vice President.

They argued that the prosecution was not privy to what the VP wanted to say in his testimony, hence the need to protect his office, as his testimony concerns his private life, not his official duties.

"We would like to make an application in terms of the Court and Adjudication Authorities (Publicity Restriction) Act.

"We are seeking an order that seeks to say 'part of the proceedings shall not be publicly disclosed'," said the State.

Mr Chirambira told the court that neither Mubaiwa nor the State would suffer any prejudice if the VP testified in camera.

Mubaiwa, through her lawyers led by Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, opposed the application arguing that allowing VP Chiwenga to testify in camera violated his estranged wife's right to a fair public hearing.

Ms Mtetwa also argued that allowing VP Chiwenga to testify in camera would damage the public's confidence in the judicial system and that such a procedure went against the dictates of servant leadership where leaders are expected to lead by example.

In his ruling, magistrate Mr Ncube noted that Mubaiwa would not suffer any prejudice if VP Chiwenga testified in a closed court.

Mr Ncube also said he saw the need to protect the Office of the Vice President, and consequently upheld the State's application.

The matter is expected to continue on January 17 next year with more State witnesses expected to testify.