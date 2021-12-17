Nigeria Has No Electricity Shortage - Expert

17 December 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Grace Adetutu

A former Commissioner, National Electricity Regulatory Company (NERC), Mr Eyo Ekpo, has explained that there is no shortage of electricity in Nigeria.

Ekpo who made this assertion during the European Business Chamber (EuroCham Nigeria) Stakeholder Conference, pointed out that the real problem with the power sector is that Nigeria is stuck with a power delivery model that is "extremely costly and inefficient."

The Minister of Power, Mr. Abubakar Aliyu, represented by Mr. Emmanuel Nosike, the Director of Transmission in the ministry said his priority was to increase the capacity of the transmission system, adding that without improvement in the capacity of the transmission system, there will be no new investment in increasing Nigeria's generation capacity.

