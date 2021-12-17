Nigeria: Boko Haram Victims Get Education Sponsorship

No fewer than 34 girls residing in the Karshi settlement area of the FCT have been given scholarship to complete their secondary education. The beneficiaries, who are displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency in their hometown of Adamawa State, got the opportunity to complete their education by the Mariam Ladi Yunus Foundation.

The Programme Director of the foundation, Asmau Durnin, said it places emphasis on empowerment programmes in safeguarding girls that have gone through displacement in the North East and for them to have a thorough understanding of their basic human rights.