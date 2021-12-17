Nigeria: Job Creation, Poverty Reduction Top Discussions At Ondea Summit

Determined to create jobs and reduce extreme poverty, several initiatives targeted at job opportunities for the youths, women and vulnerable groups remained top discussions at the Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency, (ONDEA) unemployment summit held at Akure recently.

The governor of the state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) reeled out the eight-point agenda and his pledge to eliminate poverty through entrepreneurship, knowledge economy, innovation and technology.

Akeredolu stated that he is ready to invest more in entrepreneurship development and provide startup funds for persons with entrepreneurship skills that are badly affected by the CO pandemic.

Akeredolu who said the only enduring solutions to the unemployment issues were for the youths to embrace entrepreneurial development, added that entrepreneurship development plays a vital role for job creation and poverty alleviation.

The Unemployment Summit hosted by the governor and executed by Special Adviser to the Governor on Entrepreneurship Development and CEO of Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency (ONDEA), Dr Summy Smart-Francis was targeted at addressing unemployment as a challenge and proffering practical solutions to it.

Smart-Francis equally assured the people of Ondo State that the agency has many more initiatives that will tackle unemployment and poverty.

The keynote speaker at the summit, Apostle Folorunso Alakija, said that to foster economic growth and engender business knowledge transfer for indigenous based entrepreneurs, MSMEs and job seekers need to develop their entrepreneurial skills.

"Entrepreneurship is a great panacea for unemployment and the vices associated with it. We cannot continue to handle the issue of unemployment in the country with kid gloves. I believe that unemployment in the country will be put to rest; the ball has been set rolling."