Tanzania: Same Plans Road Link With Dodoma

RESIDENTS in Same District in Kilimanjaro region have been urged to take advantage of the opportunities that would arise from the construction of a new road to Dodoma.

The 426.3-kilometre road project whose implementation is in its initial stages will be the short-cut for two districts -- Same and Mwanga -- since it will pass through Ruvu Mferejini Ward.

The current routes to Dodoma from Same and their distances in brackets are Same-Simanjiro-Dodoma via Hedaru (488 km), Same-Moshi-Arusha-Dodoma (569 km) and Same-Chalinze-Dodoma (699 km).

Same District Commissioner (DC), Mr Edward Mpogolo, said the road project, if implemented, will create a huge benefit for the district-based on growing demand for agro goods of the newly capital city of the country.

"We have been informed about plans related to this project, which if completed will create economic opportunities in our district, especially when put in mind the proximity to Dodoma - the country's capital city and our district," he said when contributing to the debate related to the project during the Same District Council meeting.

Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (Tarura) Manager for Same district, Engineer Felician Msangi, said the project is aimed at building a link road between the district and the capital city.

"We are planning to connect Same and Dodoma through Simanjiro district in Manyara," he said.

The construction of the road on the Simanjiro side towards Dodoma on tarmac level with 331 km has already begun and that the 34.2 km from Same town and Ruvu Mferejini would complete the intended shortest route.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"That is why we (Tarura) have submitted our request to the council meeting, which upon its approval will lead to the commencement of the construction processes of this project on the Same side, which involves the construction of the 34.2 km only," he said.

Tarura tabled two applications to the council--one to build the Same-Ruvu Mferejini road at tarmac level and to upgrade the road from rural to national level under Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads).

Eng Msangi said the approval of the two applications would lead to a immediate commencement of the implementation of Same-Dodoma road project.

He noted that the road, apart from shortening of the distance between Same and Dodoma, will also open other economic benefits for Same and Mwanga as well as for other districts lying in neighbouring region of Tanga.

"The project will create new opportunities in the agricultural and commercial sectors and this is because the road passes through areas where people are cultivating variety of crops such as tomatoes, onions and maize," said the engineer.