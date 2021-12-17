Rwanda: Bugesera Defender Samuel Kato Enjoying Debut Season

Bugesera FC defender Samuel Kato Nemeyimana insists he is having a good time in his maiden season in the Rwanda premier league with the Nyamata based club.

The talented right-back joined Bugesera FC in September this year from Ugandan outfit Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) on a free transfer and admits he is gradually adapting to football in the country.

"The season has not been bad, it has been very good so far for me. There is a lot of competition among the different teams which is very good," Kato told Times Sport

"I just need to play more matches to get my fitness level very high and also get used to the league."

"My target for the season is to get used to the Rwandan league and as a player, I want to help my team Bugesera FC to finish in the top five." He added.

The 23-year-old right-back was one of the best defenders in the Ugandan League for the past three seasons and featured prominently for KCCA in continental competitions.

On the international scene, he earned a call up to play for the Amavubi in the world cup qualifier against Uganda.