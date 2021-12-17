Rwanda: Smart Education Project Gets Rwf30 Billion Financial Boost

Rwanda's ambitious Smart Education Project is set to receive a Rwf30 billion financial boost from an agreement signed between Rwanda and China.

The framework that will see China's Exim Bank offer a concessional loan to contribute to the digitalisation of education system in Rwanda was inked on December 16.

Uzziel Ndagijimana, the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, said "This support will contribute to Rwanda's National Transformation Strategy with a particular focus on building a knowledge-based economy through providing quality education for all."

The Ambassador of China in Rwanda, RAO Hongwei, said that the project will catalyse the development of education in a quality and balanced way and cultivate talents that contribute to the country's social-economic development.

"I firmly believe that the Smart Education Project will contribute to the betterment of digital infrastructure in Rwanda's education sector and provide a solid foundation for teaching and learning based on data and information," he said.

The project scope will focus on three main areas; dedicated education network, education data centre as well as smart campus and school network.

The Project will connect 63 universities and higher learning institutions, and 1,437 schools from pre-primary to secondary and TVET schools.

In 2018, the government introduced a 'Smart Classroom' initiative aimed at digitizing education from a paper-based system to one that allows access to a variety of teaching and learning methods using technology.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The initiative is dependent on quality access to broadband, content, and gadgets as well as expertise and know-how among facilitators and teachers.

Recently, 185 laptops, 1,680 tablets, and other IT equipment were handed over by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for smart classrooms in refugee schools.

According to the Ministry in charge of Information Communication Technology and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), over 4000 primary schools have been connected to the internet and have computers, or one laptop per child.

This is while 1783 secondary schools and 365 vocational schools have computers and are connected to the internet.

Of these, 797 schools have smart classrooms and students have access to quality education.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow kag_alice