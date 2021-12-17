Rwanda: Rayon Eye As Kigali Win to Close Gap On Top

Friday

Gasogi vs Gorilla

Rutsiro vs Espoir

Saturday

AS Kigali vs Rayon Sports

Marines vs APR

Mukura vs SC Kiyovu

Sunday

Police vs Etincelles

Gicumbi vs Musanze

After collecting 12 points from their last 8 games, Rayon Sports face rivals AS Kigali FC on Saturday looking for three points to close in on league leaders SC Kiyovu.

The Blues will be up against Eric Nshimiyimana's side on Saturday afternoon at Kigali Stadium.

Rayon Sports are in sixth place with 12 points, five points behind SC Kiyovu and four points off second-placed AS Kigali.

"We need to win the game against AS Kigali because we have to keep in touch with the top teams. We know AS Kigali is a tricky side, but we are confident that we can win there," interim head coach Marcel Lomami said.

After 8 league games, AS Kigali are in second place with 16 points, and a win against the Blues will take them to the top of the table with 19 points if Kiyovu drops points to Mukura.

"This is a very important game for us, a must-win fixture if we are to remain in the title race," AS Kigali head coach Eric Nshimiyimana said.

pkamasa@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa