Namibia: Road Users Urged to Give Full Cooperation

Walvis Bay — Road users and visitors to the coast are urged to give their full cooperation to law-enforcement agencies and play their part when travelling on national roads.

According to the law-enforcement agencies at the coast, they will collectively patrol, maintain and act accordingly to ensure that the roads remain safe for all road users this festive season.

Ambrosius Tierspoor, spokesperson for the National Road Safety Council of Namibia, said obeying and adhering to the required speed limit is of utmost importance if travellers want to reach their destinations alive. Tierspoor, who was launching the

festive season road safety initiative at the coast, says it is important to create awareness among road users as many will travel to the coast to celebrate the festive season.

"Our objective is to save lives, and to reduce the number of fatalities through public education campaigns. If you want to arrive alive, just follow the road rules. If it says 120 kilometres per hour, then keep to the 120km/h. There is a reason why engineers have recommended a 120 kilometre per hour limit on our national roads. If you go above that, there is a possibility that either your tyre will burst, or you will lose control. If there is a situation ahead on the road, you might also not be able to control the vehicle. Our target for the next 10 years is to reduce deaths and injuries by 50%", he added.

Senior Traffic Officer of the Walvis Bay Municipality, Clifton Jacobs said Walvis Bay acquired a Booze Bus which will be stationed at the Yanni Savva roadblock to assist Nampol with unruly road users.

"The bus is fully equipped with breathalyser equipment and a mini holding cell that can take up to three people. We can also check who has outstanding warrants. Basically, we can do everything from here. Those found transgressing the law and who are arrested will be transported to the Walvis Bay police station for further processing," Jacobs explained.