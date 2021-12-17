Namibia: No Local Film Qualified for Oscars

The Namibian Film Commission (NFC) has recently announced the Namibia Oscars selection committee did not submit a film to the 94th Academy Awards for the International Feature Film category, as none of the applications met the qualifying criteria as set out by the Academy.

The Oscars, also known as the Academy Awards, is aimed to award and celebrate artistic and technical merit in the film industry.

It is regarded as the most prestigious and significant awards in the film entertainment industry worldwide.

According to the commission, one of the criteria is a film to run seven consecutive days in a Namibian cinema following its premiere between 1 January and 31 December 2021.

"Namibia may not have a film to enter officially this year in the International Film category, but the opportunity is available for every filmmaker to imagine a moment when a film that they have made is acknowledged and affirmed by their peers alongside films from all over the world. To be in the Top 15 films as a nominee is to have reached the pinnacle of your career," reads a press statement from the film commission.

The NFC-appointed Namibia International Feature Film Awards Selection Committee that selects Namibian submissions of features that have the potential to be nominated for the Oscars has, however, congratulated the two Namibian productions that entered the Academy Awards independently and through the laudable efforts of the producers: 'The White Line' and 'Invisibles (Kaunapawa)'.

The two Namibian productions are currently running their Oscars' campaign.

"We wish the production teams all the best for their journey and appeal to Namibian entities to support Namibian films competing at the Oscars - and as a result, help position Namibia as a favourable investment, tourism and film destination," said the committee.

Namibian filmmakers will again have the opportunity to submit to the International Feature Film category of the Oscars and access the largest audience on the world stage.