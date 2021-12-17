Malawi: Director of Energy Chiwambo Formally Charged, Granted Bail

16 December 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

The Lilongwe Magistrate Court has formally charged and granted bail to the Director of Energy, Dr. Cassius Chiwambo, who was arrested on Wednesday for alleged fraud, racketeering and bribery.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) nabbed Chiwambo on suspicion that he interfered with procurement of materials for the phase nine of the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP).

ACB Principal Public Relations Officer Egrita said in a statement yesterday that the Ministry of Energy deliberately sidelined the Internal Procurement and Disposal Committee (IPDC) in procuring powerline construction materials for the project.

And after spending a night in police cells, Chiwambo was today taken to court where he has been formally charged and released on bail.

Among others, the court ordered the suspect to pay a bail bond of K250, 000 cash and produce two non-cash sureties bonded at MK1 million each.

He was also ordered to report at ACB offices once every fortnight and surrendered travel documents to the court.

The court has set March 8, 2022, as the date when the trial will start.

