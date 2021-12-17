Ghana: The Vaccine Is Safe, It Won't Harm You - - President Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

The government has declared December as vaccination month, as it rolls out an aggressive campaign to vaccinate as many Ghanaians as possible against the coronavirus.

The government intends to vaccinate 20 million Ghanaians, who represents the adult population of the country, against the coronavirus, by the end of the year.

In a televised address to the nation on measures taken against the spread of the coronavirus, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday said the campaign was a race against time, but the government was determined to accomplish it.

As of Tuesday, 14th December 2021, the Ghana Health Service, (GHS), had taken delivery of 17, 736, 710 vaccines and was expecting an additional 8,529, 090 vaccines by the end of the year.

But so far, the GHS has administered only 6,420, 973 doses out of the 17,7 million doses it has at its disposal.

"We have enough vaccines in the system" President Akufo-Addo stated, "So my fellow Ghanaians, I encourage each and every one of you to take advantage of this, and get vaccinated."

He said there are significant quantities of vaccines deployed to every corner of the country.

"Let me state, as clearly as I can, the vaccines are safe. They will not harm you. They will protect you and your family. Contrary to the mischief peddled by some, getting vaccinated will not cause you to vote for the NPP in the 2024 elections if you do not want to."

That, the President said, was an outrageous claim. "Vaccination cannot change your political preferences. That is not its purpose."

He urged Ghanaians to choose to live and act responsibly throughout the Christmas festivities, and remember that "our actions and in-actions will either help to end the pandemic at a much faster rate, or continue to spread the virus in the country."

President Akufo-Addo said during this festive season, several overseas Ghanaians and foreigners would come into the country, and that the government's concern had been to limit the importation of the virus through the Kotoka International Airport.

He said International passengers, currently constituted the highest sources of infections in the country, and that beginning, 14th December 2021, the government had taken a decision that all visitors coming to Ghana must be fully vaccinated.

Additionally, all persons who seek to travel outside the country must be fully vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated persons coming to Ghana, must, in addition, possess native PCR test results of not more than 72 hours, and also take a mandatory test upon arrival at the airport. Children from five to 12 years, will not pay for the test.

President Akufo-Addo said communications had been sent to all airlines flying into Ghana of the imposition of a US$3,500 fine for each unvaccinated passenger that is allowed to board a flight into the country.

Again, unvaccinated Ghanaians and residents in Ghana who departed the country before 14th December, and would return by 28th December, would be vaccinated on arrival at the airport.

As of Sunday, 12th December, 2, 042,778 tests had been conducted, out of which 131, 911 positive cases had been recorded. One hundred and twenty-nine thousand, six hundred and eighty-three had recovered and active cases stood at 973, and sadly, 1,255 persons had succumbed to the virus.

President Akufo-Addo said August and September 2021, were the most devastating, as some 310 lives were lost to the virus, representing a quarter of the cumulative deaths from the virus since the country recorded its first case in March 2020.

However, the President said in October and November, a consistent decline in affections occurred, "mercifully, and by the grace of God, this has continued right into early December."

President Akufo-Addo assured that the government had beefed up its response capability and capacity to deal with the virus should the country encounter an upsurge in infections.