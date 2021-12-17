Somalia: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director-General of Protocol Receives Copy of Credentials of the New Ambassador of Norway

Director-General of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Somalia received a copy of the credentials of the Ambassador of Norway in Mogadishu.

Gunnar Andreas Holm, the new Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to the Federal Republic of Somalia was appointed in September.

The Director-General of National Protocol wished the Norwegian ambassador success in performing his duties, in a way that enhances bilateral relations and cooperation between the two friendly countries and peoples.

For his part, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway expressed his happiness at representing his country in Somalia.

He also stressed that he will strengthen and develop cooperation between the two countries in various fields of mutual benefit.

Gunnar Andreas Holm is also the Norwegian Ambassador to Kenya, and Seychelles and Permanent Representative to UNEP and UN-HABITAT from September 2021.

Prior to taking up his current position, he was the Ambassador to Ghana (2017-2021) and to South Sudan before that (2016-2017).