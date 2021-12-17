Somalia: Two Somali Nationals Test Positive for Omicron in India

16 December 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Two Somali nationals have tested positive for Omicron just three days after they arrived in Hyderabad, India.

Both had arrived on December 12 via Abu Dhabi and Qatar. A 24-year-old female had arrived from Kenya while a 23-year-old had come from Somalia.

The cases were detected tests conducted randomly on passengers arriving from non-risk countries.

Both had tested positive for Covid on arrival but they were allowed to go home as per the guidelines for passengers from non-risk countries.

However, their samples were sent for genome sequencing and reports received showed them to be positive for Omicron.

The discovery of Omicron triggered worries that it could cause another surge in global infections, leading many countries to impose travel restrictions on several southern African nations.

