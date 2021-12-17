Somalia: Foreign Affairs Minister Meets Qatar Ambassador to Somalia

The new Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdisaid Muse Ali met with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Somalia Hassan bin Hamza Hashem.

During the meeting, relations of bilateral cooperation between the two countries were reviewed.

"During the meeting, the two discussed ways to develop bilateral relations and cooperation in different fields to reach the highest levels in achieving the higher interests of the two countries and brotherly peoples

The meeting comes at a time when Somalia amid ongoing elections in the Horn of the African nation.

Qatar has often been mentioned in Mogadishu's internal politics but it has often blamed business competitors for "fuelling negative" propaganda in a manner that jeopardizes her interest.

Doha has been funding development projects in Somalia including roads and ports for the past twenty years.