Somalia: Foreign Affairs Minister Meets Qatar Ambassador to Somalia

16 December 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The new Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdisaid Muse Ali met with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Somalia Hassan bin Hamza Hashem.

During the meeting, relations of bilateral cooperation between the two countries were reviewed.

"During the meeting, the two discussed ways to develop bilateral relations and cooperation in different fields to reach the highest levels in achieving the higher interests of the two countries and brotherly peoples

The meeting comes at a time when Somalia amid ongoing elections in the Horn of the African nation.

Qatar has often been mentioned in Mogadishu's internal politics but it has often blamed business competitors for "fuelling negative" propaganda in a manner that jeopardizes her interest.

Doha has been funding development projects in Somalia including roads and ports for the past twenty years.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X