Ethiopia: News - Ethiopia Reiterates Need for African Permanent Seat At UNSC Following EU's Request for Special Session On Ethiopia

Addis Abeba — The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Ambassador Dina Mufti discussed during biweekly press briefings yesterday the recent request made by the European Union for a special session on Ethiopia at the United Nations Human Rights Council. He said, "Despite the Ethiopian government's efforts to implement the recommendations that the joint investigation team set forth, Geneva's UN Rights Council meeting is a perplexing and astonishing situation," he added, "Among the 52 signatory countries to discuss Ethiopia's issues, there isn't a single African country. It clearly shows how Africa badly needs a permanent seat at the UNSC. We shall continue to fight to handle African issues with African-led initiatives."

The Ambassador also discussed political diplomacy, the humanitarian situation in the country, the ongoing war, and the international community pressures on Ethiopia. Discussing the recent visit by State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi to Ethiopia on December 1, 2021, the spokesperson described the visit as a 'diplomatic achievement', citing that the country was under undue pressure from the international communities. He said, "Ethiopia shall continue to strengthen its bilateral relations with China."

Addressing draft resolutions by the Council of Ministers on the agenda of an all inclusive national dialogue, Ambassador Dina Mufti explained that the resolution is yet to be submitted to the House of Peoples' Representatives for ratification in the following one or two weeks. He added, "I do not have any information about who will take part in the dialogue."

Ambassador Dina answered questions surrounding the travel warnings issued by several embassies based in Addis Abeba cautioning their citizens to leave immediately. "The Ethiopian government called upon some of the ambassadors for explanation. Some of them were reprimanded though we don't disclose such matters for diplomatic purposes," he said.

The spokesperson expressed disappointment with the performance of Dr. Tedros Adhanom, head of World Health Organization. He said, "TPLF has destroyed and looted many clinics, hospitals and healthcare facilities in the country, especially in Amhara and Afar regions. His silence on this matter shows how irresponsible he is."

The ambassador criticized the delivery of Humanitarian assistance in Ethiopia, "The World Food Program seems to have been very reluctant when asked to help 8.3 million people who are facing hunger in Amhara and Afar regions while it was working aggressively in the Tigray region. The international communities have clearly manifested a double standard." AS