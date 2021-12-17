Ghana: Govt Urged to Increase Investment in Children - UNICEF Rep

The United Nations Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF)Country Representative, Anne Claire-Dufay, has urged government to increase investment in children to ensure their development and protection.

She particularly said that efforts shouldbe stepped up to address issues of inequity affecting children in the country to guarantee a secured future for them.

Ms Claire-Dufay made the call at the 75th-anniversary celebration of UNICEF in Accra yesterday. It had the theme; "Celebrating UNICEF at 75; promoting children's rights."

Coinciding with 40 years of UNICEF's presence in Ghana, the event brought together distinguished personalities in government, development partners, civil society groups, children from selected communities across the country and well-wishers to share in the organisation's success stories over the years.

MsClaire-Dufay highlighted issues of poverty, discrimination, violence and marginalisation among some Ghanaian children who continue to suffer, saying theseinfringed on their rights as guaranteed by the 1992 Constitution and other international conventions.

"Data available showed that too many children in Ghana continue to live in poverty. Inequities exist, children with disabilities have limited opportunities and continue to face stigma and discrimination.

Too many children have limited access to inclusive and quality social services. Violence against children and under five mortality are yet to be addressed," she said.

The Country Director urged government to leverage on strategic partnerships with stakeholders including Civic Society Organisations, development partners, academia, traditional rulers and the private sector to build a better future for the Ghanaian child and leave no one behind.

She pledged the commitment of UNICEF to develop innovative ways of reaching out to more deprived children and strengthen existing structures to "better prevent, respond to and protect children from crisis."

"We know that all is possible when we place children and young people first and work together to reach them with the support they need most," she said.

The Chief of Staff, MrsAkosuaFremaOpare, in an address announced plans by government to soon ratify the "Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the Sale of Children, Child Prostitution and Child Pornography."

The pact, she believed, would offer more protection for children as government prioritises investing in their wellbeing.

"We have a strong resolve to build a nation that ensures that its children are cared for and supported," she assured.

Ms Mavis HanuKwashiwor, a form two visually impaired student of the MawuliSenior High School, Ho, delivering a lecture on the topic; "Reimagining the Future," entreated all and sundry to allow children have a voice to be heard.

"Children are to enjoy their rights no matter how they look like, whether with or without a disability, no matter who their families are, and what their families believe in, because they have many potential to unearth if shown love and given a push," she said.