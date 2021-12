Ghana's swimming team has left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the FINA 2021 World Swimming Championship. Four swimmers will represent Ghana at the global aquatic event.

Nubia Adjei, Papa Yaw Poku Dwumoh and Coach George Ansah left on Monday for Abu Dhabi. They will be joined by Italy based Unilez Takyiand Abeiku Jackson from Kazan-Russia.

The competition is set to commence today to December 21.