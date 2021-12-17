Ghana: GBF Aspirants Give to National Juvenile Boxing Team

16 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

Two of the candidates for Saturday's Elective Congress of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) have visited the national juvenile boxing team, assuring them of regular competitions to aid their development.

Dauda Fuseini who will be vying for the position of Vice President and Mustapha Nettey for the position of Treasurer interacted with the juvenile boxers ahead of their Christmas break.

They presented items including biscuits and assorted drinks and pledged to work closely with the team in the team when they are elected into office.

Numbering over 30, the duo lauded the initiative to form a juvenile team which would in future feed the senior national team, the Black Bombers.

"I believe the people that initiated this idea must be commended. It is a sign of leadership with vision. Clearly, it shows that there is an idea as to where we want to take amateur boxing," Dauda told the Times Sports.

He congratulated the technical team with the boxers; "they are doing a very good job here. The kids are very talented. They have shown so much promise as such tender ages; I hope it continues like that for us to produce more medalists and world champions."

Nettey on the other hand explained the visit was part of their campaign for the election which he will stand as treasurer candidate.

"They may be young and cannot vote but we are sure they can carry the messages to their coaches and managers to vote for them."

