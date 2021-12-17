Gambia: The New Machinery for the Groundnut Trade

Farmers are kept in the dark regarding the world market price for their nuts and the legitimate price that actually reflects the true value of the quantity and quality of work done to produce their work.

Foroyaa is monitoring the 'seccos'. GGC has promised to rely on Agib Bank for a nationwide payment mechanism that will ensure payment upon the sale of crops without credit buying. Foroyaa will monitor this payment system to assess its viability at the end of the trade season. Foroyaa will also monitor the speed of evacuation in order to avoid pest infestation and aflatoxin, which constitute the main problem.