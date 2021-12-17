Tunisia: Sidi Bouzid - Several Challenges Hamper Development Process - Report

16 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The regional development index ranked Sidi Bouzid 21st out of 24 governorates (0. 419), it emerged from the latest report released by the local development directorate.

Over 2,412 million dinars were earmarked for the creation of 2,392 projects. Only 1,594 projects were achieved until October at a total cost of 976 million dinars (that is 40.5% of the total cost of projects and 66.6% of the overall number of projects).

The governorate also took the 14th spot in the business climate index (2.63).

Challenges hampering regional developlement in Sidi Bouzid include poor infrastructure, the absence of a developed industrial zone which would attract investors, the absence of enterprises with high employability potential and difficulty to meet labour market needs, the report highlights.

A number of projects are lagging behind schedule, mainly the teaching hospital of Sidi Bouzid and the integrated development project of mountainous areas.

