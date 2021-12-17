Cameroon: Volunteers - Recruitment Process Gathers Steam

Some 4,600 persons have been shortlisted to go through the final selection process to produce the 2,000 volunteers that will take care of the different sites.

T he journey towards the recruitment of volunteers for the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is narrowing down and gradually getting to an end with remarkable achievements made by the local organising committee of the competition. The lists of preselected volunteers for the different sites are available and sums up to some 4,600 persons. These 4,600 persons are expected to go through auditions after which some 2,000 volunteers to handle the different sites will be chosen. According to some of the lists we stumbled on, 804 persons have been shortlisted for the YaoundeMfandena site and at the end of the recruitment process, 350 will be chosen. As for the Yaounde Olembe site, 1,000 persons were shortlisted to produce 450 at the end of the auditions. Limbe is equally expected to have 250 volunteers, Douala, 400, Garoua 250, and Bafoussam, 300. As for how the 4,600 persons were shortlisted, we gathered that it all started with an online enrolment process in which some 13,000 people registered. After screening, given that there were some double enrolments, this number was brought down to some 12, 000 persons. After this stage, another screening was done based on certain criteria. Stakeholders said they took into consideration persons who had experience in being volunteers in competitions like the Women's Africa Cup of Nations or the African Nations Championship (CHAN). Persons who equally have experience as volunteers in other sporting competitions or other events were equally given a chance. Those who presented a certificate and said they could speak English, French and any other language accepted by CAF were equally shortlisted. After auditioning the 4,600 shortlisted candidates and the 2,000 volunteers chosen, we learned that they will go through capacity building exercises to boost their moral standards. We gathered that everything being equal, the auditioning exercise is expected to begin today, December 16, 2021. The main objective at the end, is to produce persons that will be welcoming and prove to the world that Cameroon is a place to be, a land of legendary hospitality.