Ghana: Veronica Owusu Ansah Wins Woman of Excellence - Marketing and Corporate Communication At NCA

Veronica Ofosuhemaa Owusu -Ansah, Head, Brand Communications and Business development for Quick Angels limited and Quick Credit &Investment Micro-Credit limited has won the Woman of Excellence; Marketing and Corporate Communication at this year's National Communications Awards.

At the Awards ceremony held last Saturday at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, she also won Best Corporate Communications Team of the Year for SME Category.

The Awards scheme, by RAD Communications Limited, celebrates and honours individuals and organizations in the media and communications space for their contribution towards the industry and national development.

Veronica Owusu Ansah is the face of communications at the Quick Angels family, a business transforming generations through equity financing and collateral free loans to Ghanaians.

She is a passionate brand and external relations strategist as well as has worked in an integrated marketing communication function, creating business leads for many brands and has won several awards for them.

She is a professional with over 10 years of experience which spans across news media, marketing & advertising services, telecommunications, Corporate Social Responsibility, Corporate Communications, Branding, Financial & Investment services, Copywriting, Events and artiste management.

Veronica Owusu Ansah led the successful launch of Quick Angels in 2019 and has seen to the funding and strategic direction of over 20 brands signed under the quick angels angel investor scheme.

With her results oriented work ethic, she has equally led massive campaigns for some of its brands such as agatex, sankofa natural spices, pizzaman chicken man, Addicent foods zaconut, shopnaw and many others.

She has also successfully led both internal and external engagement of Quick Credit &Investment micro- credit limited, a sister company of Quick Angels from no visibility to well-known micro credit company also in less than 5 years .

As part of her work, she also oversees the strategic communications of Quick Credit brands in other African countries called OYA micro-credit Limited.

Veronica Owusu Ansah is a member of th3 Institute of Public Relations Ghana (IPR)and Ghana Journalist Association (GJA).