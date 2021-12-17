Ghana: Veronica Owusu-Ansah Wins Award

Veronica Ofosuhemaa Owusu-Ansah, Head, Brand Communications and Business Development for Quick Angels Limited and Quick Credit and Investment Micro-Credit Limited, has won the Woman of Excellence, Marketing and Corporate Communication at this year's National Communications Awards.

Held last Saturday in Accra, she was also adjudged the Best Corporate Communications Team of the Year for Small and Medium-Scale Category.

The awards scheme, by RAD Communications Limited, celebrates and honours individuals and organisations in the media and communications space for their contributions toward the industry and national development.

Veronica Owusu Ansah is credited for leading the successful launch of Quick Angels in 2019 and also designed the strategic direction of the over 20 brands under the Quick Angels angel investor scheme .

With her results-oriented work ethic, she has equally led massive campaigns for some of its brands such as Agatex, Sankofa Natural Spices, Pizzaman Chicken Man, Adjacent Foods, Zaconut, Shopnaw and many others.

She has also successfully led both internal and external engagement of Quick Credit and Investment Micro-Credit Limited, a sister company of Quick Angels from no visibility to well-known micro credit company also in less than five years.

As part of her work, she also oversees the strategic communications of Quick Credit brands in other African countries called OYA Micro-credit Limited.

Ms Owusu-Ansah expressed excitement about the honour done her, and commended RAD Communications for the honour done her.

Veronica Owusu-Ansah is a member of the Institute of Public Relations Ghana (IPR) and Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).