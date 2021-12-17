Gambia Consulate in Jeddah Congratulates Barrow

16 December 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The office of the Consulate General of the Republic of The Gambia in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Consul General, Ebrima Mballow, wishes to congratulate President Elect-Adama Barrow and express delight on his recent landslide victory in the just concluded December 4th Presidential Election.

A congratulatory message sent to this medium and signed by the Consulate General, Ebrima Mballow, reads: "Your Excellency, the office of the Consulate General expresses our sincere wishes for your success in steering the affairs of The Gambia."

"Please accept our warm congratulations on your victory and our best wishes for your success as you prepare to take up the mantle of responsibilities and challenges of the high office."

"As you embark on steering the affairs of the country, we pray that may Allah in His infinite mercy continue to provide you with strength and wisdom to proffer solutions for the development of The Gambia."

