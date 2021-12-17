Ghana: Awake's Volley Stings Elmina Sharks

Gladson Awako made his competitive debut forHearts of Oak in grand fashion when he volleyed home the only goal in the Phobians' 1-0 win over Elmina Sharks at the Nduom Park in Elmina, yesterday.

Awako, a 63rd minute substitute for the visitors took only nine minutes to make his dream debut a memorable one when his shot from about 25 yards deflected off the head of defender Osuman Awudu before and flew past goalkeeper Lord Bawa Martey in post for the Sharks.

The win over Sharks lifts the Phobians from the bottom to the 16th position on the log with three outstanding matches.

The Phobians have had an inconsistent start to their title defence, drawing their opening three games and losing their last game against Obuasi AshantiGold.

It left a huge expectation on the shoulders of the technical team and playing body to rescue the club from the bottom ranks.

The Sharks, on the other hand, were looking to atone for their loss to Hearts in the MTN FA Cup quarter-finals last season via a similar scoreline but the front trio of on-loan Hearts of Michelle Sarpong, Enock Agblenyo and Dominic Eshun failed to convert the handful of chances that came their way.

Goalkeeper Richard Attah pulled a good save to keep Hearts in the game on the 64th and 70th minutes as Agblenyo got the better of the Hearts defence and had shots at goal.

Skipper of Sharks, Samuel Arthur was sent off for a second bookable offence after he brought down Awako outside the box.

Five minutes later,Salifu Ibrahim was also given the matching off orders for a second card offense.