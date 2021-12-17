Ghana: GSFP Should Be Apolitical - NGO

Send-Ghana, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) has said the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) should not be politicised to ensure its sustenance.

According to them, the policy has been an important pro-poor programme meant to enhance education and should enjoy support from all stakeholders.

The Project Officer of SEND-GHANA, Ms Sandra Kwabea Sarkwah, speaking at a stakeholders' dialogue on Tuesday in Accra said, a study conducted by the organisation in March this year indicated that the programme had become "politically motivated."

The dialogue under the theme; "Procurement process in contracting caterers for the GSFP" was organised in collaboration with International Budget Partnership.

It aimed at interrogating the processes in the procurement of caterers under the GSFP and establish the basis for engagement with stakeholders in addressing identified gaps per audit reports.

MsSarkwah said the findings revealed that 73 per cent of head teachers interviewed indicated that recruitment and awarding of caterers was influenced by political party affiliations.

She said the study revealed that there was non-uniformity in the selection process, adding "two out of six MMDAs interviewed indicated that the major role played by the district assembly in the recruitment process is basically advertisement and sale of application forms.

"Subsequent selections of caterers are all done at the national secretariat" as stated by a GSFP desk officer," she said.

She also indicated that the study showed that caterer application forms could also be accessed by caterers directly from the GSFP Secretariat.

MsSarkwah said the study revealed that recruitment processes were undertaken on a 4- year bases, however, some district assemblies recorded increased in the number of new caterers contracted between 2017 and 2020 without submission of application forms.

She suggested that the national secretariat ensured strict adherence to guidelines for the recruitment and selection of prospective caterers.

"There is the need for uniformity in the selection of caterers across all districts, such that clarity should be made on who makes the final decision in contracting caterers between the national secretariat and the District Social Protection Committee," she added.

MsSarkwahsuggested the programme implementation process should be devoid of political influences which impeded selection of qualified caterers and efficient delivery of services.

The Northern Regional Manager of SEND-GHANA, Mr Mohammed Mumuni said the selection or interview reports of district committees should be signed by all committee representatives to affirm their approval of selected caterers to reduce the level of political influences.

He urged the media to help echo the course to ensure smooth implementation of the programme.

"I hope the media would use this platform to get the public to respond or react to this issues for accountability," he said.