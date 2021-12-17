Ghana: Players of Black Challenge Promised U.S.$2,000 Each

16 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Players of Ghana's amputee national team, the Black Challenge, will each receive a cash reward of US$2,000 for winning the 2021 African Amputee Football Championship - CANAF in Tanzania, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced.

The President's promise was delivered to the team by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Mustapha Ussif when he received the team at the Ministry.

The Minister reprimanded the team for not informing the Ministry about their participation in the championship and reminded them of the ideal procedure to write to the Ministry for the necessary support before representing the nation.

The Minister assured the team that the government's support in their quest to represent Ghana at the 2022 Amputee World Cup slated for Turkey.

He urged the team to forge ahead in unity to attract the needed attention and support from the government.

The President of the Ghana Paralympic Committee (GPC) who doubles as the President of the African Paralympic Committee, Mr. Samson Deen, apologised to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, and the Sports Minister for disregarding due process.

"That mistake will not happen again," he added.

He expressed the hope that with the success, parties involved in litigation in the Paralympic movement will bury their differences to move forward as one unified body.

The Captain of the team, Richard Arthur Open til, expressed the team's gratitude to the Minister, indicating that"the reason behind our action was to win the trophy to bring peace to the federation."

