Ghana: Aduana Stars Upset Ashgold in Obuasi

16 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Aduana Stars sustained their winning form in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) when they clinched a lone goal victory away at Obuasi over Ashantigold SC in a match day eight fixture.

The win, the fifth in a row, has pushed the Dormaa lads to second position on the table on 17 points with King Faisal the league leaders.

Striker Sam Adams powered home the only goal of the match after he was put through by Bright Adjei in the 35th minute.

It was a reward that followed several attempt at the host's goal area that saw the Aduana midfielders bombard the territory of the Miners.

But Ashgold lifted their game and pressed for the equalizer before the end of the half but their efforts were thwarted by the Aduana defence men.

Kamaradini Mamudu went close to securing the equaliser on the stroke of halftime but his free-kick missed the post by inches.

Both coaches effected changes in the second half but it was the Miners that had the better part of the exchanges but failed to break the Aduana defence.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X