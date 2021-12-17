Ghana: Aduana Stars Upset Ashgold in Obuasi

Aduana Stars sustained their winning form in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) when they clinched a lone goal victory away at Obuasi over Ashantigold SC in a match day eight fixture.

The win, the fifth in a row, has pushed the Dormaa lads to second position on the table on 17 points with King Faisal the league leaders.

Striker Sam Adams powered home the only goal of the match after he was put through by Bright Adjei in the 35th minute.

It was a reward that followed several attempt at the host's goal area that saw the Aduana midfielders bombard the territory of the Miners.

But Ashgold lifted their game and pressed for the equalizer before the end of the half but their efforts were thwarted by the Aduana defence men.

Kamaradini Mamudu went close to securing the equaliser on the stroke of halftime but his free-kick missed the post by inches.

Both coaches effected changes in the second half but it was the Miners that had the better part of the exchanges but failed to break the Aduana defence.