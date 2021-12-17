Ghana: Oly Return to Winning Ways

Accra Great Olympics retuned to winning ways yesterday with a 2-0 victory over Premier League debutants, Bibiani Gold Stars in their Ghana Premier League (GPL) match day eight encounter played at the Sogakope Arena.

Olympics were forced to honour their home game in the Volta region following the closure of the Accra Sports Stadium for pitch maintenance and a musical show.

But the new environment was never a worry for the Wonder Club who put up a dominant performance and crowned it with two goals in each half, netted by James Akaminko and hit man, Maxwell Abbey Quaye.

The home team were all over Gold Stars who were forced to defend deep as a result of Oly's forays.

Despite their solidity at the back, Oly found a way past with an inspiring move completed by the experienced midfielder, Akaminko in the 19th minute.

That did not alter the game's flow as Olympics maintained the dominance but failed to find target.

The second half was a ding dong affair. The visitors tried to be more aggressive with play but found the Oly defence very tough to beat.

Ten minutes to the end of proceedings, Oly struck again, this time through Maxwell Abbey Quaye to double and secure the lead.