Eritrea: Resolve to Participate in National Affairs

Asmara, 16 December 2021- Eritrean nationals in Italy, Switzerland, and Kenya expressed resolve to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in national affairs.

At a meeting representatives from 16 cities in Italy conducted on 11 and 12 December in Torino, Mr. Fesehatsion Petros, Eritrean Ambassador to Italy, gave an extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland and regional developments.

Mr. Ghirmay Habtemicael, head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy also presented charted out programs for 2022.

The participants on their part conducted extensive discussion on the report presented and adopted various recommendations.

Likewise, at the meeting, the Eritrean nationals conducted in Nairobi on 13 December, Eritrean Ambassador to Kenya, Mr. Beyene Russom gave briefings on the objective situation in the homeland in terms of regional developments.

Indicating that the objective of the external conspiracies and unwarranted sanctions against Eritrea are to disrupt the peace and cooperation agreement reached between Eritrea and Ethiopia in 2018, Ambassador Beyene said that will foil through strong and integrated resistance of the peoples of the two countries.

In the same vein, the Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Switzerland, Permanent Mission of Eritrea in the UN, Mr. Adm Osman conducted a seminar on 12 December to Eritrean nationals residing in Zurich and its environs.

In his briefing, Mr. Adm called on nationals to reinforce organizational capacity and participation in national affairs.