Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Twenty-seven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central, Northern Red Sea, and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, nineteen patients are from Quarantine Centers (5) and Testing Stations (14) in Asmara, Central Region. Two patients are from Testing Station in Massawa, Northern Red Sea Region. Six patients are from Testing Station in Adi-Tekelezan, Anseba Region.

On the other hand, nineteen patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (18) and Gash Barka (1) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 7,509 while the number of deaths stands at 65.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 7,713.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

16 December 2021