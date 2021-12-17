Egyptian, Saudi FMs Affirm Strength of Bilateral Relations

16 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud asserted on Thursday 16/12/2021 the strength of Cairo-Riyadh relations in all fields.

This came during a press conference of the two foreign ministers that was held at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Cairo following joint talks.

Welcoming the Saudi minister, Shoukry emphasized the two countries' keenness on proceeding with joint consultations.

He pointed out to distinguished relations binding Egypt and Saudi Arabia at the official and popular levels.

During today's talks, there was an emphasis on the two sides' shared vision as regards all challenges facing them, Shoukry noted.

