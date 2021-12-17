Egypt: PM Presides Over Cabinet Weekly Meeting, Hails Sisi's Dialogue University Students

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli presided over the weekly meeting of the cabinet on Thursday 16/12/2021 to discuss a number of files.

At the beginning of the meeting, Madbouli shed light on the participation of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in the second edition of Global Forum for Higher Education and Scientific Research (GFHS) with the participation of a number of Islamic countries, prestigious international universities and international agencies.

He also referred to the successful visit paid by Sisi to Kafr el Sheikh University and his participation in a group breakfast with the students and teaching staff in which he reiterated the State keenness on improving educational process and establishing more universities across the nation.

Madbouli referred to the opening of the ninth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption that was held in Sharm El-Sheikh on December 13-17.

Madbouli talked about the international appraisal of Egypt's efforts to fight corruption.

He lauded Bahr el Baqr wastewater treatment plant's winning of 2021 ENR Best Project Award.

The plant is the largest facility of its kind in the world, treating around 5 mn cubic meters of water from the Bahr El Baqar basin every day.

He thanked the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces as well as Orascom and Arab Contractors in charge of operating and maintaining it for the next five years.